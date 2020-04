On this week’s Landon and Jeff show, the boys discuss the potential for drafting linebackers and defensive backs as the draft approaches. Then, they talk about which of their opinions have changed with the draft one week away. The Landon and Jeff Show is the only place where you can get a 14 year old’s take on the Miami Dolphins along with his dad’s. It can only be heard on DolphinsTalk.com

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE