“The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio talks about Tristan Wirfs and why he would select him at pick #5 should he be on the board in round 1. Could Wirfs be the pick for Miami with the Fins first pick? Wirfs also tells the difference between playing right tackle and left tackle and uses an interesting analogy to describe it.

