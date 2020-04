“The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio talks about the reports that tight end OJ Howard is on the trade block and Tampa Bay is looking to move on from him. Should Miami make an offer to trade for him and get Howard to pair him with Mike Gesicki?

