With the Dolphins holding 14 picks in this weeks upcoming NFL draft they are released 6 players on Saturday to open up some room on the roster to add a plethora of new players. While nobody expects Miami to draft 14 players (they will package picks to trade up in various rounds or trade picks for picks in the 2021 draft) they will also add a group of undrafted rookie free agents as well by this time next week. So in order to have roster space the 6 players below were let go on Saturday.

DT Gerald Willis

CB Linden Stephens

WR Terry Wright

WR Andy Jones

LB Jamal Davis II

LB Jake Carlock

I wouldn’t be shocked if we see some more players let go early next week prior to the draft.

