“The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio talks about why the Dolphins cannot tie themselves down to getting a quarterback at the top of Round 1. And he shoots down the theory some fans and people in the media state that is…. “Wasn’t This Season All About the QB?” The BigO tells you why that isn’t the case and why Miami can’t be locked down to taking a quarterback at #5.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE