On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast, we are joined by ESPN Analyst and the Former Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Miami Dolphins Mike Tannenbaum to talk about this weeks upcoming NFL Draft. We get Mr. Tannenbaum’s thoughts on the quarterbacks in this year’s upcoming draft, as well as some of the moves the Dolphins made this offseason via free agency. Also, on this podcast, I talk about the report and rumor that the Miami Dolphins may be interested in trading for Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette and tell you why I would be on board with that possible move. And I also talk about some of the narratives around Tua, Herbert, and Love in regards to the Dolphins as we get closer to night one of the NFL Draft. (Mike Oliva’s 3pm AMA on Thursday in the FACEBOOK GROUP: PHINS UP)

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

