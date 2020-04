The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio talks about why the Miami Dolphins coaching staff has created the right environment and atmosphere. And why Dolphins fans should feel confident knowing they can find players that go undrafted and off of other teams practice squads.

