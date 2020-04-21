After a brief word from Josh to start the show, Aaron the Brain is back to provide the official Same Old Dolphins Show preview of the 2020 NFL Draft. Well, at least for the Dolphins. The Brain looks at all the positions of need and lays out who he thinks would be the best picks. It’s a fun last minute listen before the Draft, so give a listen to your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

SUBSCRIBE!

APPLE PODCASTS
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2

GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC
https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi

SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/show/0meEQj23eDI6q9IdSnRveP?si=UGU6sIrARx6enwx0cXdjzQ

STITCHER
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show

SOUNDCLOUD
https://soundcloud.com/user-156007640

RSS
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:322921235/sounds.rss

FOLLOW US!

TWITTER
twitter.com/SameOldDolphins
twitter.com/AmplifiedtoRock
twitter.com/AarontheBrain

FACEBOOK
www.facebook.com/SameOldDolphins

 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK:  CLICK HERE 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER:  CLICK HERE