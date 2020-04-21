After a brief word from Josh to start the show, Aaron the Brain is back to provide the official Same Old Dolphins Show preview of the 2020 NFL Draft. Well, at least for the Dolphins. The Brain looks at all the positions of need and lays out who he thinks would be the best picks. It’s a fun last minute listen before the Draft, so give a listen to your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

