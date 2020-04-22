ESPN has Mel and Todd and we here at DolphinsTalk.com have Tom and Mike! This is our fifth annual dueling first round NFL mock draft with each of our picks for the entire first round, including our choices for the Miami Dolphins three picks. We do not do any trades and we just pick Round 1 as it sits today. Tom and myself did these independent of each other. Keep score to see who get’s the most correct come Thursday!

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Tom-Joe Burrow, QB LSU: There is no secret Burrow will be the top QB taken. Whether it is the Bengals or someone else, he is the logical choice to come off the board number one.

Mike-Joe Burrow, QB LSU: Slam dunk pick by the Bengals here, even Mike Brown can’t screw this one up.

2. Washington Redskins

Tom-Chase Young, DE Ohio State: This is more of a luxury pick than a need pick. Young is the best player in this draft and Ron Rivera gets his new Julius Peppers for his defense.

Mike-Chase Young, DE Ohio State: Washington gets the best position player in the draft and adds to their pass rush.

3. Detroit Lions

Tom-Jeffrey Okudah, CB Ohio State: You do not trade off a player like Slay, do nothing to replace him in FA and then pass on Okudah. Trade back is possible here.

Mike-Jeffrey Okudah, CB Ohio State: The Lions need help in their secondary and Okudah might be the best CB prospect in the past 10 years.

4, NY Giants

Tom-Isaiah Simmons, ILB Clemson: I have gone back and forth on this pick for awhile now. The more I look at the needs, Simmons is just too good to pass up. The Giants can still fix OL with 1st pick in second round.

Mike-Tristan Wirfs, OT Iowa: The Giants offensive line has been a mess for years, almost Dolphins-level bad. They look to fix that here.

5. Miami Dolphins

Tom-Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama: A healthy Tua could go a long way for the Dolphins. They also do not need to rush him out there to let his injury heal up more before taking over in 2021.

Mike-Justin Herbert, QB Oregon: Call me crazy but I think the Fins are all in on Herbert just like they were last year this time if he would have come out. (Not saying this is the pick I would make but I think its the pick that will happen)

6. Los Angels Chargers

Tom-Justin Herbert, QB Oregon: They would love to get Tua and these picks could be flipped on draft night, but Chargers need a new signal caller long term.

Mike-Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama: The Chargers get a quarterback who will sell some tickets and be able to play right away on a team with a lot of offensive weapons.

7. Carolina Panthers

Tom-Derrick Brown, DL Auburn: They traded for Russell Okung, so taking a tackle here doesn’t make sense. Getting Brown immediately helps their defensive line.

Mike-Isaiah Simmons, ILB Clemson: The Panthers just lost an all-world linebacker when Luke Kuechly retired. They will replace him here.

8. Arizona Cardinals

Tom-Tristan Wirfs, OT Iowa: The Cards need someone to keep Kyler Murray healthy and to give him time to use his weapons.

Mike-Andrew Thomas OT Georgia: Arizona’s WR’s have been upgraded this offseason, now they need to give Murray time to throw the ball and upgrade their offensive line.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tom-CJ Henderson, CB Florida: After trading Jalen Ramsey, they need to fix their secondary. Henderson is a good start.

Mike-Derrick Brown, DL Auburn: Best Player on the Board and when your roster is void of talent you don’t pass that up.

10. Cleveland Browns

Tom-Mekhi Becton, OT Louisville: The Browns have their choice of 3 here, but take the guy who can play LT to compliment their signing of Jack Conklin on the right side of the line.

Mike- Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama: The Browns paid Jack Conklin big bucks now they need a left tackle opposite him. They get that here.

11. NY Jets

Tom-Jerry Jeudy, WR Alabama: Jets spent money on the OL in FA, albeit not the guys they wanted. But they give Darnold a receiver to replace departed Robby Anderson.

Mike-Jerry Jeudy, WR Alabama: The Jets need weapons for Sam Darnold especially after losing Robby Anderson. Easy pick here as Jeudy is the best WR in this draft.

12. Las Vegas Raiders

Tom-CeeDee Lamb, WR Oklahoma: One of the more polished receivers behind Jeudy, Lamb gives Derek Carr a healthy WR to rebuild that position.

Mike- CeeDee Lamb, WR Oklahoma: The Raiders need to surround Carr (or Mariota) with weapons to open up that offense. They got a franchise RB last year, this year they get a big time WR.

13. San Francisco 49ers

Tom-Henry Ruggs III, WR Alabama: Another WR taken in a big run of them off the board. Ruggs is very fast and elusive. Another weapon for Shanahan to work with.

Mike-CJ Henderson, CB Florida: SF has two big holes on their roster, CB & WR. It’s a deep WR class so they grab their CB now.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom-Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia: Tom Brady is 43 years old in August. Better protect him with everything you have.

Mike-Mekhi Becton, OT Louisville: Tampa Bay needs help protecting Tom Brady who is no spring chicken. I do think Becton drops a bit due to the failed drug test, but he still is one of the first 4 offensive tackles taken.

15. Denver Broncos

Tom-Justin Jefferson, WR LSU: A big bodied WR that is taken higher than expected after the run earlier. Jefferson had a monster 2019 season and should help Lock develop in year 2.

Mike- Henry Ruggs III, WR Alabama: Drew Lock needs some weapons in Denver as that offense has no fire power. Ruggs will step in and contribute immediately.

16. Atlanta Falcons

Tom-Javon Kinlaw, DT South Carolina: The Falcons could go edge rusher here, but decide to compliment Grady Jarrett in the middle. Also just signed Fowler Jr. in FA.

Mike-K’Lavon Chaisson, DE LSU: Falcons need help getting pressure on the quarterback, they find that here with Chaisson who has huge upside.

17. Dallas Cowboys

Tom-K’Lavon Chaisson, DE LSU: With no value at CB here to replace Byron Jones, they go with Chaisson to compliment Lawrence, who struggled last year in double teams. This should take pressure off.

Mike-Xavier McKinney, S Alabama: The Cowboys have been trying to trade for Jets safety Jamal Adams for a year. They pull the trigger and get their own all-world safety in Rd 1.

18. Miami Dolphins

Tom-Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama: Dolphins drafted Tua, so now draft the guy that protected him at Alabama.

Mike-Javon Kinlaw, DT South Carolina:Dolphins go best player available and it is a need at NT/DT.

19. Las Vegas Raiders

Tom-Xavier McKinney, S Alabama: A very good safety who will do all the things Minkah Fitzpatrick refused to do in Miami. Raiders secondary get a boost.

Mike-Kristian Fulton, CB LSU: The Raiders add a talented CB to their secondary with their second pick in Rd 1.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tom-Jordan Love, QB Utah State: I am still in the camp they are tanking for Trevor Lawrence, but in this mock they get a QB they can develop and compete with Minshew year 1.

Mike-Justin Jefferson, WR LSU: The Jags offense needs weapons and explosive players badly, Jefferson fits the bill.

21. Philadelphia Eagles

Tom-Denzel Mims, WR Baylor: Philly is a team that probably wants to get into the teens to get one of the top receivers, but Mims is no slouch and provides a healthy body to this ailing group.

Mike-Denzel Mims, WR Baylor: The Eagles were pulling fans from the bleachers to play WR last year as they have no depth there. Mims is a very talented pass catcher.

22. Minnesota Vikings

Tom-Kristian Fulton, CB LSU: Vikes saw Alexander and Rhodes leave in FA, Fulton is a logical selection in a division that features Allen Robinson and Devante Adams.

Mike-Jaylon Johnson, CB Utah: Vikings need help in the secondary and they find that here with their first of two picks.

23. New England Patriots

Tom-Yetur Gross Matos, DE Penn St: Patriots can use someone to replace the departed Kyle Van Noy. Gross Matos will thrive in Belichick’s defense.

Mike-Kenneth Murray, LB Oklahoma: Patriots look to replace Kyle Van Noy with this pick. They pass on Jordan Love because I think they have their eyes set on other quarterbacks in the mid-rounds of the draft.

24. New Orleans Saints

Tom-Patrick Queen, LB LSU: Queen is very raw but can develop into a very good player. He is very athletic, and he can learn from Demario Davis.

Mike-Jordan Love, QB Utah St: With Teddy Bridgewater gone the Saints look to find their QB of the future when it becomes life after Brees.

25. Minnesota Vikings

Tom-AJ Espenesa, DE Iowa: Very good edge rusher that didn’t fare well at the combine. His stock dropped but the Vikings will get him on the field immediately.

Mike-Brandon Aiyuk, WR Arizona State: The Vikings are thin at WR with Diggs gone and Aiyuk is the total package.

26. Miami Dolphins

Tom-D’Andre Swift, RB Georgia: Dolphins need to get better at RB and Swift will compliment well with Jordan Howard to give the Dolphins much needed 1-2 punch.

Mike-D’Andre Swift, RB Georgia: Best RB in the class and becomes an immediate impact player on the Dolphins offense that needs firepower badly.

27. Seattle Seahawks

Tom-Cesar Ruiz, C/G Michigan: Seattle needs help across the OL, they start with the interior with Ruiz. He can slot in at center or be plug and play at guard if they see fit

Mike-Zach Baun, LB Wisconsin: Seattle needs help rushing the quarterback especially if Clowney doesn’t return which it looks like he won’t.

28. Baltimore Ravens

Tom-Kenneth Murray, LB Oklahoma: Murray fills a big need for the rebuilding defense for Baltimore. Good sideline to sideline guy who can start right away.

Mike-Patrick Queen, LB LSU: Queen helps the Ravens get younger on defense as they look to rebuild that side of the ball.

29. Tennessee Titans

Tom-Isaiah Wilson, OT Georgia: After losing Conklin in FA, they now can slot Wilson in his place. Paying big money to Tannehill, he needs all the protection he can get.

Mike-Josh Jones, OT Houston: The Titans have to replace Jack Conklin and look to do so with this pick.

30. Green Bay Packers

Tom-Jalen Reagor, WR TCU: Reagor has sky rocketed up draft boards recently. If he can work on securing the ball better, that and his speed will compliment Devante Adams.

Mike-Tee Higgins, WR Clemson: Coming into the year he was one of the very top WR’s in this class, getting him at the end of Rd 1 is a steal.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Tom-Jaylon Johnson, CB Utah: They need a pupil for Richard Sherman to teach. Johnson has size and speed to play with any WR across from him.

Mike-Jalen Reagor, WR TCU: SF needs to replace Emmanuel Sanders, they do that here.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Tom-JK Dobbins, RB Ohio State: Nothing like a high-powered offense getting a RB to keep them at the top of the league. This will take some pressure of Mahomes.

Mike-Trevon Diggs, CB Alabama: KC looks to add to their secondary and get a very good player to close out Rd 1.

