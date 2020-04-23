The Dolphins found their replacement for Laremy Tunsil and selected the offensive tackle Austin Jackson from USC. He doesn’t have much competition right now in Miami for the starting left tackle position, so he should see playing time right away.
Talk about overcoming adversity – Austin Jackson – is the definition of that. He saved his sister's life last summer.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 24, 2020
The #Dolphins opted not to take a tackle at No. 5… but take one at No. 18. USC OT Austin Jackson is heading to Miami.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020