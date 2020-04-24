Brandon Jones was a three-year starter at Texas and has a lot of versatility where he had 64 solo tackles this past season on his 86 total tackles. Jones can play at free safety but also play in the slot. He gives Brian Flores another chess piece in the secondary and some much-needed depth at safety where Miami is a little thin.

NFL.com Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

The Draft Network Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

Rotoworld Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

Brandon Jones gives the Dolphins some much-needed depth at the safety position and someone who can get on the field and contribute right away. He can play FS and also cover in the slot pic.twitter.com/tjReEPaZey — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) April 25, 2020

Brandon Jones is an in the box safety who contributed 233 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumble and one sack in his four seasons at Texas. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 25, 2020

Brandon Jones blew people away at the Combine. Had a huge binder of each teams game plan. Very versatile. Nice value pick. Another high character kid. — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 25, 2020

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE