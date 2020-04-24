Round 1 of the NFL Draft is in the books and the Miami Dolphins used all three of their first-round picks to add three very talented players to their roster, including their quarterback of the future. In this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Tom and Mike break down all three picks and talk about how they fit on this Dolphins team in 2020 and beyond. They also talk about the meaning of the Tua pick and how he is now the face of the franchise of the Dolphins and what that means going forward. They also preview Night two and the 2nd and 3rd rounds of the Drafts and speculate on what the Dolphins may do on Friday night.

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

