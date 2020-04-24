The Dolphins with their second pick in the second round added help to the interior of their defensive line. Davis was a productive player at Alabama and is long and very powerful. The Dolphins have little depth on the interior of their defensive line and he will contribute right away. With Davon Godchaux in the final year of his contract and possible leaving after the 2020 season, the Dolphins need to get younger at the interior defensive line position and they did that just here.

NFL.com Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

The Draft Network Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

Draft Wire Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

 

 

