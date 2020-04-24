The Dolphins with their second pick in the second round added help to the interior of their defensive line. Davis was a productive player at Alabama and is long and very powerful. The Dolphins have little depth on the interior of their defensive line and he will contribute right away. With Davon Godchaux in the final year of his contract and possible leaving after the 2020 season, the Dolphins need to get younger at the interior defensive line position and they did that just here.

For years fans have wanted the Dolphins to "build up the trenches" well they are doing it with this draft. I like the Davis pick a lot! pic.twitter.com/LtLABBnekt — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) April 25, 2020

never forget Raekwon Davis recorded a sack vs FSU a week after getting shot in the leg — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 25, 2020

Dolphins taking Alabama DL Raekwon Davis at No.56. Can play 3-4 DE and 4-3 DT for Miami. Very good athlete. They needed more big DL. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 25, 2020

