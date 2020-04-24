The Dolphins quest to correct and fix their offensive line continues as they used the first of their second-round picks to select offensive guard Robert Hunt out of Lousiana. Hunt is a 4-year starter and a mountain of a man at 6’5″ and 323 lbs. He will come in and instantly compete for a starting guard position or right tackle position. With Tua and his medical history, the Dolphins must be able to protect him at all costs, this pick shows Miami’s commitment to that.

Robert Hunt will be the man who will get a chance to protect Tua's blind side at right tackle. That's why this pick makes sense pic.twitter.com/wDAMBPDFwB — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) April 24, 2020

Somebody smart just texted me: "If Hunt stays healthy, that's a steal. He can absolutely play." — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 24, 2020

Dolphins take Louisiana G/RT Robert Hunt here at No.39. Powerful, versatile OL. Strong in run game. Second OL in top-40 picks for Miami. Plan is clear and a good one: protect Tua no matter what. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 24, 2020

Robert Hunt is 6-5, 322 and played for Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. This is a very under-rated pick. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) April 24, 2020

