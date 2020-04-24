The Dolphins quest to correct and fix their offensive line continues as they used the first of their second-round picks to select offensive guard Robert Hunt out of Lousiana. Hunt is a 4-year starter and a mountain of a man at 6’5″ and 323 lbs. He will come in and instantly compete for a starting guard position or right tackle position. With Tua and his medical history, the Dolphins must be able to protect him at all costs, this pick shows Miami’s commitment to that.

NFL.com Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

The Draft Network Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

SI Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

 

