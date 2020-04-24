Night One of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and the biggest story from a Miami Dolphins perspective is that finally, at long last, the Dolphins have their QB of the future–at least we hope. Aaron and Josh react live to the build up to the Tua pick and then take a look at the impact of Tua, Austin Jackson, and Noah Igbinoghene on the Dolphins’ 2020 plans. Join us for a very special episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

SUBSCRIBE!

APPLE PODCASTS

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2

GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC

https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE