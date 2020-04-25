The Miami Dolphins traded up to pick #111 with Houston and gave up both of their 4th round picks, picks #136 and #141 to select Solomon Kindley guard out of Georgia. If there was ever any doubt the Dolphins are “all in” on fixing the offensive line this removes any and all doubt. It is all about protecting Tua at this point and the Dolphins took their 3rd offensive linemen in this draft with Kindley. Kindley comes to Miami with a chance to compete for a starting guard spot immediately. He is 6’3″ and 337 lbs and a monster of a man.

With the Kindley pick it all but cleans house on the Dolphins 2019 offensive line. Outside of Davis and Deiter I am not sure anyone else is returning who was part of that group last year. Kindley is a monster of a man and someone who will get a chance to win a job pic.twitter.com/cnUcFLOnDx — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) April 25, 2020

Dolphins trade up, take Georgia OL Solomon Kindley at No. 111. Dolphins have now taken three offensive linemen this year, matching the past three drafts TOTAL. It's first time they have taken three OLs in one year since '08 (Jake Long, Shawn Murphy, Donald Thomas). — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) April 25, 2020

