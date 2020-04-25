The Miami Dolphins traded up to pick #111 with Houston and gave up both of their 4th round picks, picks #136 and #141 to select Solomon Kindley guard out of Georgia. If there was ever any doubt the Dolphins are “all in” on fixing the offensive line this removes any and all doubt. It is all about protecting Tua at this point and the Dolphins took their 3rd offensive linemen in this draft with Kindley. Kindley comes to Miami with a chance to compete for a starting guard spot immediately. He is 6’3″ and 337 lbs and a monster of a man.

NFL.com Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

The Draft Network Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

DraftWire Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

 

 

 

 

 

