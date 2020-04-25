The Miami Dolphins continue to build up the trenches with this draft as they added another defensive lineman in Round 5 by selecting Jason Strowbridge. Strowbridge can play 4-3 DE or the 5-technique in a 3-4 defense and should be able to be a rotational player on the defensive line right away for the Dolphins.

This draft by the Dolphins is 100% all about the trenches. Strowbridge is a perfect fit for a Brian Flores defense pic.twitter.com/t4r5azliBB — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) April 25, 2020

Dolphins take UNC DE Jason Strowbridge at No.154. He can play 3-4 DE for Miami. More work in the trenches. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 25, 2020

Best available heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Mizzou

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

James Lynch, DE, Baylor

Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

Jason Strowbridge, DE, UNC

Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise (1) — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 25, 2020

