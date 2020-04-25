The Miami Dolphins continue to build up the trenches with this draft as they added another defensive lineman in Round 5 by selecting Jason Strowbridge. Strowbridge can play 4-3 DE or the 5-technique in a 3-4 defense and should be able to be a rotational player on the defensive line right away for the Dolphins.
This draft by the Dolphins is 100% all about the trenches. Strowbridge is a perfect fit for a Brian Flores defense pic.twitter.com/t4r5azliBB
— DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) April 25, 2020
Dolphins take UNC DE Jason Strowbridge at No.154. He can play 3-4 DE for Miami. More work in the trenches.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 25, 2020
