The Miami Dolphins continue to build up the trenches with this draft as they added another defensive lineman in Round 5 by selecting Jason Strowbridge. Strowbridge can play 4-3 DE or the 5-technique in a 3-4 defense and should be able to be a rotational player on the defensive line right away for the Dolphins.

NFL.com Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

The Draft Network Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

Rotoworld Draft Bio: CLICK HERE

 

