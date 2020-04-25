On tonight’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Tom recap Day 3 of the NFL Draft and all of the moves the Miami Dolphins made in Rounds 4 thru 7. They go over each and every pick and talk about how each pick fits into the Dolphins future and plans. They also share their thoughts on the big story to come out of Saturday and the trade for RB Matt Breida. How Breida fits into the Dolphins offense and what this means for the Dolphins running game. The boys also do a big picture overview of the entire draft from Thursday through Saturday and the entire offseason (free agency and draft) in totality now that the draft is over. Where have the Dolphins improved the most this offseason and where are still some of the weak spots that they will head into the season with and will need to be addressed next season. A jam-packed show you will not want to miss!

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE