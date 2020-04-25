Night 2 of the NFL Draft is in the books and Tom and Mike on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are here to break down all the picks in rounds 2 and 3 that Miami made and go over what the Dolphins did. The Dolphins continued to address their offensive line and in general build up the trenches on both sides of the ball by also adding a highly talented defensive tackle as well. Tom and Mike also discuss how it is a bit surprising that Chris Grier with 15 picks total in this draft didn’t trade up in rounds 2 and 3. Was that a mistake? Is it a big deal? Did it matter at the end of the day? The boys talk about that and tell you what they think about the Dolphins draft strategy through three rounds so far and what Miami may be looking to do in rounds 4 thru 7 on Saturday.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE