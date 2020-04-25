The Dolphins traded up in Round 5 to select linebacker Curtis Weaver. Many people had Weaver going before round 5 and this is a steal for the Miami Dolphins with this pick. Weaver has the most sacks in Mountain West Conference history and someone who knows how to get to the quarterback. He has a non-stop motor but he does lack size and physical traits that some people like, but he has a huge heart and no quit in him.

