The Dolphins traded up in Round 5 to select linebacker Curtis Weaver. Many people had Weaver going before round 5 and this is a steal for the Miami Dolphins with this pick. Weaver has the most sacks in Mountain West Conference history and someone who knows how to get to the quarterback. He has a non-stop motor but he does lack size and physical traits that some people like, but he has a huge heart and no quit in him.

Curtis Weaver was mocked to Miami early in the process in Rounds 1 or 2. Miami gets him here in Round 5. Good Value here. Dolphins showed interest in him early on in the process as well. pic.twitter.com/vWt2cWdTYV — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) April 25, 2020

Latest Dolphin Curtis Weaver is a steal at pick 164. He's the all-time MWC sack leader. Grier is crushing it today. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 25, 2020

Love the Curtis Weaver pick for Miami. He’s a nice pass rusher with a great feel, rhythm for beating blocks, including doubles. Strong change of direction, gearing, hands, and EYES. Combines that with good size. What he doesn’t have is pure speed, and his motor doesn’t run hot. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) April 25, 2020

