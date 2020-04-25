Yes, the Miami Dolphins took a long snapper in round 6. I am not sure what more I can add here, but it appears the Dolphins are going to replace current long snapper Taybor Pepper with this selection. Blake’s brother is the current long snapper for the Buffalo Bills.

