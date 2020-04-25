Yes, the Miami Dolphins took a long snapper in round 6. I am not sure what more I can add here, but it appears the Dolphins are going to replace current long snapper Taybor Pepper with this selection. Blake’s brother is the current long snapper for the Buffalo Bills.

We just had current Dolphins Long Snapper Taybor Pepper not he https://t.co/jTLjtUE3tr Podcast and he just got engaged and just moved into a new place to live. I feel awful for him today with the news the Dolphins are drafting a long-snapper. pic.twitter.com/DmQTIaMa6V — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) April 25, 2020

We have reached the portion of the draft where long snappers are taken: The #Dolphins at No. 185 grab LSU’s Blake Ferguson, the first long snapper off the board. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

