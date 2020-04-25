The Dolphins selected a WR late in the 7th round with Malcolm Perry out of Navy. Perry is a project and will need work at this position and someone who will be fighting for a practice squad spot on the Dolphins in 2020. If he does see the field in any way early, it will be as a someone you can use on gadget and trick plays.

