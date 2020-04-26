Did you know back in 2014 new Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and current Dolphins back-up quarterback Josh Rosen went head to head in a high school game. In this match-up, Tua came into the game off the bench in his second varsity game ever. Rosen’s team won 63-14 in a blowout and he had a big game on this day. Here are some of the highlights below from this contest in which Tua and Rosen battled in a 2014 High School game.

#TBT to August of 2014 when Saint Louis sophomore Tua Tagovailoa came in off the bench in his second varsity game in a loss to St. John Bosco w/ senior QB Josh Rosen at @AlohaStadiumHI #FinsUp @MiamiDolphins @Tuaamann Tua – 10/15, 137 yds, 2 TD

Rosen – 16/25, 252 yds, TD pic.twitter.com/DnfZuPJbSd — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 24, 2020

