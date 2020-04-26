Did you know back in 2014 new Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and current Dolphins back-up quarterback Josh Rosen went head to head in a high school game. In this match-up, Tua came into the game off the bench in his second varsity game ever. Rosen’s team won 63-14 in a blowout and he had a big game on this day. Here are some of the highlights below from this contest in which Tua and Rosen battled in a 2014 High School game.

 

