Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss what the Miami Dolphins accomplished during this weekend’s draft.

Tua’s injury history as mentioned in the podcast.

Credit: Article by James McKinney @ ThePhinsider.com https://www.thephinsider.com/2020/4/24/21234954/tua-tagovailoa-his-injury-history-and-his-hip-injury-explained?fbclid=IwAR3whzgEYhXSZZSXxVrJQmiHMQ7jHI7-fXmffXu9swDnpLVkLB9PJxt2wk8