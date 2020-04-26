Aaron and Josh are back to review how the Dolphins fared in the 2020 Draft. They look at each day and each pick and give their evaluations. Then they take some listener questions and give their thoughts on what comes next. Join us for another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

