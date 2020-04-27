The Miami Dolphins front office has had a busy week, despite not being in the same building. A lot of smoke was blown. Despite what should have been obvious, no one knew who they were going to pick – well, except most of the fans of course. When it finally happened, we got what we wanted. Tua! Scott and Alex have been busy too. We threw a virtual draft party, started a YouTube page ( TwoOldDolfans ), were virtual for most picks and have a lot to talk about in this podcast. Remember, our mission statement clearly says that we don’t drink cool aid – so tune in for an explanation of how we approach the draft, and honest evaluation of every pick.

