Alabama Beat Reporter Charlie Potter Talks Tua and Raekwon Davis

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we are joined by esteemed Alabama football beat reporter Charlie Potter to get some insight into the two new Dolphins draft picks from last week who played for the Crimson Tide. Charlie Potter covers Alabama football for BamaOnline which is part of the 247sports.com network and he shares some insight into Tua Tagovailoa the person, the injuries he suffered at Alabama, how he handled all of the attention that was on him during his time at Alabama, and what were some of Tua’s best overall games for the Crimson Tide. We also get Charlie’s thoughts on Raekwon Davis the defensive tackle the Dolphins took in the 2nd round last week. Charlie talks about why Raekwon’s stats decline year after year at Alabama, the story about him being shot in the leg and playing a week later in a game, and what people close to the Crimson Tide program feel about Raekwon Davis. This is a great show with someone who is as close to the Alabama football program as anybody as we get to learn a little bit about two of the newest members of the Miami Dolphins.

