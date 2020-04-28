Its Tua Time in Miami. The analysis and data can wait, here is what I went through on Thursday…

It’s 8:45 PM and the Miami Dolphins are on the clock with the 5th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Like millions of other Dolphins fans, I am sitting on my couch, waiting in anticipation to see who the Dolphins will select. While commentators on ESPN drone on and on about who the potential selection could be, I zone out. I am nervous. All I want is for Dolphins to select Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa; a true franchise quarterback in the spirit of Dan Marino. Months ago, this looked like a sure thing; the Dolphins and Tua had been linked together for over a year. But in the weeks and days leading up to the draft, the media was pumping out report after report that Tua wasn’t that Dolphins guy. I was getting discouraged that the Dolphins would not use their pick on Tua.

It’s now 8:55 PM (those 10 minutes felt like an eternity) and I see the Dolphins pick is in. My heart is racing. After months and months of speculation on what might happen, we are finally at the moment. The moment that could make or break the Miami Dolphins for the next decade. I hear that iconic draft music and Commissioner Roger Goodell appears on the screen and what he’s about to say will determine my mood for the next few weeks.

“With the 5th The 2020 NFL draft the Miami Dolphins select…

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback Alabama”

Ecstasy! It’s Tua Time in Miami!

I scream at the top of my lungs as I finally hear the words I have been longing and praying to here for months. Tua Tagovailoa is finally a Miami Dolphin! The Dolphins hit a home run, one that will lead to many more over the next 10 to 15 years. I’m talking about MVP awards, Conference Championships, and yes Super Bowls. Tua is that special.

Let’s review the facts. During his 3-year college career, Tua appeared in 32 games for the Crimson Tide, completed 70% of his passes, threw for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns, had an 8 to 1 touchdown to interception rate, appeared in 2 national championships, winning one. Tua is a once in a generation talent who has pinpoint accuracy and a lightning-fast release, that resembles the greats such as Drew Brees and Tom Brady. His football IQ is absolutely off the charts; his ability to read defenses and then manipulate them with his eyes and feet is second to none. He throws with touch and anticipation at an Elite level; consistently demonstrating a legendary ability to throw wide receivers open even when they are blanketed in coverage.

While Tua is an incredible football player, he also has amazing leadership skills. Alabama coach Nick Saban said that Tua changed the Alabama program forever. In 2018, during halftime of the National Championship game versus Georgia, Tua, a true freshman, came into the game off the bench and led his Alabama to a massive comeback. As a Freshmen! Ever since then, Tua has carried Alabama to new heights in wins, stats and helped transition the program from a run-first and play defense type program to a high-flying pass-happy offense that was exciting and dynamic.

He now comes to the Miami Dolphins and becomes the final puzzle piece to building a long successful decade for this football team. He joins head coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier who are finding ways to make players and by extension the organization, better. The Dolphins finished the season winning five of their last nine games and started to build a true winning culture in South Florida. Now with Tua at the helm at quarterback they can take that process to the next level.

So, rejoice Dolphin fans… The savior is finally here. –

-Alex Masferrer (twitter: alexmasferrer33)

