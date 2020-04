Mike Tirico of NBC Sports had Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on his radio show on Monday to talk about the Dolphins drafting Tua Tagovailoa and when the organization became comfortable with Tua and his injuries and medical situation. As well as what the Dolphins plans are for Tua.

Your browser does not support iframes.

