The current situation in the world is prompting people to find innovative and interesting ways to keep doing their regular jobs, whatever it may be.

Some office workers can work from home, video conferencing is seeing a sharp rise in popularity and even sports stars, stuck at home, are looking at methods by which they can keep fit and ready for the eventual resumption of sport.

Miami Dolphins stars are no different, with several of them finding new ways to keep fit at home. With the season not due to start until September, Ticket News reports there is optimism that the Dolphins will start on time, but right now their players are finding ways to remain fit and ready away from the gym.

Training at home, even for members of the general public, is not unusual. In fact, Gala Bingo explains how a simple workout at home, even just 20 minutes, can vastly improve a person’s level of basic fitness. However, there is a big difference between just improving your general fitness for life and preparing for life in the AFC East, a division the Dolphins have not won since 2008.

Ted Karras has recently joined the Dolphins from New England Patriots and is looking to get himself fit whilst at home just outside of Boston. “My neighbor’s got a rack in his garage right across the street,” Karras told the Miami Herald. “I’m just running up and down the street. I am doing band workouts. I am doing anything I can to get it done. It’s pretty crazy.”

Kyle Van Noy is a two times Super Bowl winner with the Patriots and he too has recently agreed to a deal with the Dolphins, which reports as being worth $51 million over four years. He is based outside of Los Angeles and can get out of the house to train.

“There’s a ranch 45 minutes away from me,” Van Noy said. “No one is there. There is a hill I can run and weights I can lift. Me, myself and I.”

Ereck Flowers, another new face, believes that the off-season is hugely important, something that will not escape the recruits looking to finally offer Dolphins fans some hope of breaking the Patriot’s domination.

“I think the offseason’s really important for people coming into the league, people going to new teams, people working with new coaches,” he said. “That’s the most important part of the offseason. It is unfortunate, really. If it is canceled, you are going into camp not really getting a chance to go over your playbook. Usually, it’s a trial run before you go into the real deal.”

26-year-old Flowers has returned home to Miami after playing college football in the city. His career has seen him play for the New York Giants, Washington Redskins, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, and it appears he will not be letting the current situation impact his return home.

The Dolphins may have finished bottom of the AFC East last time out, but with strong recruitment and driven individuals keeping fit and focused, they might finally be able to challenge a New England Patriots without Tom Brady for a place in the playoffs.

