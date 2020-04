After being selected by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night Tua sat down and chatted with Mike Cugno of CBS 4 Miami about what it’s like being drafted by the Miami Dolphins and how he feels all of the love from the Miami Dolphins fan-base.

