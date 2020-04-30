On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Steven talks about whether Tua should sit for the entire 2020 season and redshirt or should he see playing time or even compete during training camp for the starting job? Steven also looks back at last weekend’s draft and looks at the common traits the Dolphins drafted amongst all of the players they selected. Also, Steve talks about Malcolm Perry the Dolphins 7th round draft pick and if he could be a hidden gem for this Dolphins team.

