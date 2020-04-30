The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday afternoon they have waived defensive end Taco Charlton. The Dolphins picked up Taco last September off of waivers once he was released by the Cowboys. The Dolphins had until Monday, May 4th to announce if they were going to pick up his 5th-year option. Instead, they decided to let him go and release him. This offseason the Dolphins have bolstered their defensive end position with the additions of Shaq Lawson, Emmanual Ogbah, Curtis Weaver, and Jason Strowbridge.

