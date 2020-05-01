The Miami Dolphins have traded defensive end/linebacker Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for an undisclosed draft pick on Friday morning. One would assume Atlanta will send back a 6th or 7th round pick to Miami only if Harris makes the 2020 Falcons roster. This comes one day after the Dolphins let go of defensive end Taco Charlton. Miami had until Monday to pick up the 5th year options on both players.

Harris was a 1st round pick by the Miami Dolphins and Chris Grier in 2017 and he never lived up to the expectations of a 1st round draft pick. He wasn’t a contributor on the field and only had 3.5 sacks in 3 seasons with the Dolphins. He played in 41 games and only had 8 starts.

The Dolphins this offseason brought in numerous defensive ends in free agency and the draft. These moves were not a surprise as the Dolphins defensive line was very disappointing in 2019.

