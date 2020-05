Pat McAfee of ESPN went on The Rich Eisen Radio show and spoke about the Dolphins draft and rebuilding process overall. Pat is very positive about the overall future of the Miami Dolphins right now and feels they are one of the fastest rising teams in the AFC currently.

