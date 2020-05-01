Yesterday, the Miami Dolphins released DE Taco Charlton.

Not surprising.

Charlton was a former Cowboys 2017 1st-round selection with little sack production throughout his career. He’s basically followed the same career as Dolphins 2017 1st-rounder—Charles Harris— at this point.

The only difference here is that the Cowboys had enough sense to rid themselves of Charlton when they saw he wasn’t working out.

I guess that’s easy to compare when Cowboys watch Demarcus Lawrence sacking quarterbacks and Charlton sitting on the bench.

For people asking why cut Taco and not Harris. 1) Harris was drafted by Grier & before he and staff who was responsible for drafting him admit a mistake they want to give him every last chance (ie camp). 2) Who is to say they don't cut Harris later today, tomorrow, or very soon? pic.twitter.com/owkGSIJoaM — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) April 30, 2020

Dolphins keep lingering cutting bait with Harris, but he could be next.

Here’s why.

Harris was drafted to be a pass rusher. He was drafted to get after Miami’s rival quarterback— Patriots Tom Brady— along with fellow defensive end Cam Wake. (Again, easy to see the difference between Harris and Wake.)

But Harris, entering the final year of his rookie contract, has had very little sack production (3.5) since entering the NFL. He also doesn’t hold the defensive line well enough during early-downs to be a factor against a team’s rushing attack.

So he’s failed as a pass-rusher, and as an edge-setter.

This is why the Dolphins made it a point during free agency and in the draft to find defensive ends who can be both a factor against the run, and against the pass.

Defensive ends— Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, and Emmanuel Ogbah— all got paid over the free agency period to come to Miami. Based on their salaries, they take priority over Harris.

Rookie draftees — Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver — were both 5th-round picks, but at this moment, offer more potential than Harris. Their projection and upside make both rookies priority over Harris as well.

Dolphins have also tried Harris at linebacker, but he proved to be little of a factor there as well.

Dolphins LB corps consists of a number of players right now, but it’s safe to say they like Van Noy, Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker, Sam Eguavoen, Vince Biegel, Elandon Roberts, and Andrew Van Ginkel all better than Harris right now. (Eguavoen equaled Harris’ career sack total in just 1 season with the Dolphins. Think about that for a second.)

So things aren’t going Harris’ way in the linebacking area either.

There’s a long way to go before training camp and final cuts. Not to mention this whole COVID-19 pandemic which could cause a variable in numerous ways.

But besides his low cap hit, it’ll be hard to make a case for Charles Harris sticking on the team.

Especially, when veterans and younger players continue to surpass him with potential and production.

