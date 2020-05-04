In 2018 author Carlo DeVito put out the book, Don Shula: A Biography of the Winningest Coach in NFL History, where he wrote about the life of the Miami Dolphins, legendary head coach. When news of Shula’s passing broke earlier today I reached out to Carlo DeVito to have him join me on a very special DolphinsTalk.com Podcast as we remember the life and times of the great Dolphins coach. On this podcast, you will hear about how Don Shula almost became a priest and had a totally different life outside of football altogether, how when he coached Johnny Unitas with the Baltimore Colts he and Unitas didn’t get along and for 35 years+ years Unitas cursed Shula’s name and even wished him ill will up until the day he died, and about Shula leaving the Colts to come to the upstart Miami Dolphins. We also talk about the hot and cold relationship Shula had with Dolphins owner Joe Robbie, how he changed his coaching style in the 80’s when he got Marino and told the NFL Competition Committee that the league needed to make the game more exciting, and how the death of his first wife Dorothy really keep Shula going and coaching the final few years of his career. We also dive into the story of Shula’s final year coaching the Dolphins and was he pushed out by Wayne Huizenga and Jimmy Johnson? Hear some never before told stories about the legendary coach as we remember a remarkable man, father, husband, and football coach!

Timestamps

Start– Mike’s Thoughts on the Passing of Don Shula

18:37– Author Carlo Devito on the Life and Times of Don Shula

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim "CRASH" Jensen, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley.

