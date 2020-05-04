The Dolphins open quarterback competition in 2020 is the main topic on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast with Tom and Mike. With Ryan Fitzpatrick being the clubhouse leader to start Week 1, do not count out Tua just yet, and yes Josh Rosen as well to potentially beat Fitz out in training camp. The Dolphins open QB competition is a big story this offseason and will be all summer in training camp and the preseason. And if Tua or Rosen outplay Fitzpatrick in training camp and the preseason, then head coach Brian Flores will have a difficult decision to make heading into the season. Tua is the future and if he is healthy and playing well in camp, why wait to get him on the field? Rosen is going into year 3 and maybe this is the offensive system he shines in and if it is and he is outplaying Fitzpatrick and Tua in the summer shouldn’t he get a fair shot to play? We talk about all 3 guys, go over various scenarios and situations that could arise this summer, and tell you why this will be the position battle to watch this summer in 2020. We also talk about the Dolphins moving on from Taco Charlton and Charles Harris late last week and share our thoughts on those two transactions.

