Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that legendary Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula has passed away this morning at 90 years of age. One of Shula’s children has confirmed the news of their father’s passing.

Very sad news: Dolphins Hall of Fame coach Don Shula passed away this morning at age 90, one of his children confirmed. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 4, 2020

Don Shula became the Miami Dolphins head coach in 1970 and quickly turned around the young franchise and made them the dominant team in the NFL in the early 1970’s going to 3 consecutive super bowls. The crowning achievement of his coaching career was the 1972 Perfect Season where the Dolphins went 17-0 and are still the only NFL team in history to not lose a game. Shula found success coaching in four decades in the NFL and retired the all-time leader in wins as a head coach with 347. Shula led the Dolphins to six Super Bowls and had a 2-4 record with the Dolphins in Super Bowls. Shula was four-time AP NFL Coach of the Year and in 1993 was named the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year which is a high honor that someone in the sports world can achieve. Prior to joining the Dolphins in seven seasons as the Baltimore Colts head coach, he led the Colts to a 73-26-4 record. He was named the Colts head coach at the age of 33 which at that time made him the youngest head coach in NFL history.

Back in 2018, a biography of Don Shula came out titled Don Shula: A Biography of the Winningest Coach in NFL History, and we had on the author Carlo DeVito to talk about writing the book and what he learned about Shula, his upbringing, his family, and his journey to becoming a head coach. Listen to the interview below to get a better feel of the life of Don Shula.

The thoughts and prayers from everyone here at DolphinsTalk.com go out to the Shula Family during this time.

