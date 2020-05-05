On Tuesday morning Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson agreed to renegotiate his contract with the organization and to take a pay cut. Wilson was due to make $9.475 million this season with a salary-cap hit of over $10.8 million. Now, per Field Yates of ESPN, Wilson will have a base salary of $3 million with the opportunity to earn another $1 million in incentives. This move will give the Dolphins an extra $5-$6 million in salary-cap space.

The Dolphins and WR Albert Wilson have agreed to a renegotiated deal for 2020 worth base value of $3M, with $1M more via incentives. Wilson gets the chance to produce in a system he knows then hit the market as a free agent next offseason. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 5, 2020

One would assume the Dolphins front office let Wilson know he was going to be let go if he didn’t agree to a restructure of his contract and Wilson decided it was best to work on a new deal with Miami instead of testing the open market at a time where most teams are set at WR since free agency and the draft are now behind us.

Wilson in 2019 caught 43 receptions for 351 y yards and 1 touchdown.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE