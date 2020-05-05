“The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio spoke with Miami Dolphins Presiden and CEO Tom Garfinkel today to share his thoughts on the passing of Don Shula and what Shula meant to the Dolphins organization. The BigO also asked Garfinkel about the Dolphins plans for Hard Rock Stadium this year and what was on Good Morning America on Monday regarding only having 15,000 fans in the stadium for games. As well as if the Dolphins have plans to go back to their old Logo and uniforms full time.

