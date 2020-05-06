On Tuesday evening the Miami Dolphins what numbers the new additions, free agents, and draft picks, will be wearing in the 2020 season. Of courses, these could change after the final roster cuts are made in late August/early September if a number opens up once a player is released. But as of now, here are the numbers of the free agents and the selected draft picks below. (P.S. IF YOU ARE GOING TO PURCHASE ANY NEW MIAMI DOLPHINS PLAYER JERSEYS, PLEASE USE THIS LINK: CLICK HERE)

Byron Jones – 24

Tua Tagovailoa – 1

Matt Breida – 20

Jordan Howard – 34

Shaq Lawson – 90

Kyle Van Noy – 53

Noah Igbinoghene – 46

Robert Hunt – 68

Raekwon Davis – 98

Austin Jackson – 73

Brandon Jones – 45

Solomon Kindley – 66

Malcolm Perry – 10

Blake Ferguson – 50

Curtis Weaver – 96

Jason Strowbridge – 58

Elandon Roberts – 44

Ereck Flowers – 75

Ted Karras – 67

Emmanual Ogbah – 91

Kavon Frazier – 35

Clayton Fejedelem – 42

Kamu Grugier-Hill – 51

Michael Roberts – 89

