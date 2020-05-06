This offseason, the Miami Dolphins addressed the position of running back by acquiring two veterans who have been under-the-radar throughout their careers. The new Dolphins backfield has a lot of potential and I am very excited to see how they perform in 2020. Let’s talk about some of the new additions.

Jordan Howard – (6′, 225lbs)

Jordan has had an excellent career thus far as he has posted 1,000-yard seasons two out of his first four years and was 65 yards shy of making it three years in a row. He is a great north and south running back who tends to fall forward. He is a physical running back that likes to run into defenders when necessary. I imagine he will be the lead back and used at the goal-line as well. He can have breakout games (as he did vs the Packers last year) and can be a huge boost to our offense.

Matt Brieda – (5’10, 190lbs)

With the Dolphins did not land any of their top running backs in this year’s draft, they still got away with landing one of the better young backs in the league for the 153rd pick. Matt Brieda is a great young back who can be an absolute playmaker for Miami. With him being the fastest man on the field, he can go for the endzone at any time.

With Howard taking care of the tough yards and goal-line duties, Matt Brieda will be used in a time-share with Howard. His play-style is to score each play and make something out of- nothing. He can become his QB’s best friend with what he can do with dump off plays, which can land us big 1st downs and chunk yardage plays. Brieda is a very creative back who can make athletic moves to make a defender miss. I believe the Dolphins have themself a great one-two punch who can lead us to a top 15 rushing-offense.

Kalen Ballage – (6’2, 237lbs)

This last running back I believe this group will feature. I believe Kalen can benefit from this new unit and learn from veterans who have made the most with their careers. Kalen was arguably in a real bad position last year with our poor line play, and play calls. He is still in a position to make a name for himself and earn himself another contract but it is an uphill climb, to say the least.

He is a physical back who can burn most defenders. With another offseason of him working and learning, he can crack the rotation in different ways, even in the wildcat. If we get a rotation going with these three backs, it can only make our offense more lethal. This is all in hopes our passing game takes the next step, and our line creates lanes for our young backs.

Overview:

I think this group can be one of our more productive units throughout the team. We have two veterans who have come from winning organizations in recent years and can pass on their winning attitude throughout this locker-room.

