Tom and Mike break down the 2020 Miami Dolphins schedule moments after it was released by the organization and the league. They share their thoughts on the layout of the schedule, some tough stretches, go over the primetime game, and talk about how the schedule looks for the Fins.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE