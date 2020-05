On this week’s Landon and Jeff show, the Boys discuss the legacy of the late Coach Don Shula, react to Tua picking number one, and discuss how a virtual offseason could affect the league. The Landon and Jeff Show is the only place where you can get a 14 year old’s take on the Miami Dolphins along with his dad’s. It can only be heard on DolphinsTalk.com

