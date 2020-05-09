As a fan base, we’re all excited about the selection of Tua Tagavailoa. Finally, it seems like a break for a franchise that has been looking for Quarterback for two decades. For once it seems like Miami has a direction with the most important position in football. Here is my take on why Tua should sit 2020 out and not see the field this upcoming season.

Miami gave up 58 sacks last year. That reminds me of the Tannehill days of him getting destroyed every game. Ryan Fitzpatrick last year had a good feel in the pocket, if Rosen were in the game it could have been a lot worse. Fitzpatrick avoided many sacks with his pocket presence, moving up and back, weaving away from pressure. I understand that at some point he will be getting hit in the pocket and get knocked down. But why rush him into the game when this team won’t be in contention this year?

Miami has two 1st and two 2ndround picks in next year’s draft. With all the picks they used on O- lineman this year, let us see if they can play. Last year’s 3rd round pick, Michael Deiter showed very little. What if Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, and Solomon Kindley need time to develop? I love that Miami used so many picks on upgrading that unit, but what if they aren’t that solid just yet? It would be open duck season, meaning Tua would be getting hit way too often. Erick Flowers and Ted Karras were quality signings, but the O-line is still a question mark. Say if Miami misses on a few of those drafted players, they will still have the luxury of multiple picks to solidify the offensive line.

The Dolphins leading rusher last season was Ryan Fitzpatrick. I know they signed Jordan Howard and traded for Matt Breida, but Barry Sanders couldn’t have averaged 4-yards a carry last season. Until Miami has a real rushing attack, it would be foolish to put Tua into the game. A young QB needs a running game to be successful. Even Russell Wilson, who Tua is often compared with, had a great running game in his first few years. Great defense and running game are the best recipes for a young signal-caller. Until Miami has an average defense and running game, Tua shouldn’t see the field.

Many great Quarterbacks have sat for an extended period before seeing the field. For example, Patrick Maholmes sat a full year before he started the season finale. Aaron Rodgers sat behind Favre for 3 seasons. Brady was behind Bledsoe before he got injured. Jimmy G sat behind Brady, Rivers was behind Brees, and Brees was behind Doug Flutie his rookie year. Lamar Jackson sat behind Flacco before they saw enough. There shouldn’t be a rush to play Tua with other options available.

With the world we live in today, there probably won’t be any rookie camps and a limited training camp. With Fitzpatrick already having Chan Gailey as a coordinator, he has the leg up early in the season. I have not even included his injured hip, that the doctors haven’t even looked at yet. Let’s make sure that his hip is 1000 percent healthy, give him a good year to work out and get stronger.

I am as excited as anyone to see what Tua can bring to the Miami Dolphins, but let’s not rush to throw him into the fire with so many question marks surrounding the NFL. We waited so long for someone like Tua to inject life into this franchise, please let 2020 be a year of rest and rehabilitation for us and Tua.

As always,

Phins up

