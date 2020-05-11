On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the latest Dolphins draft pick who signed his contract with the team over the weekend, Tua’s status in 2020, and Larry Warford. We talk about the speculation that Miami may have an interest in the recently released offensive guard Larry Warford. Should Miami be interested? Will they be interested? Those are two very different questions and we dive into that topic. We close out the show talking about Tua and what is his status with the Dolphins in 2020.? Will he be relegated to “sit and learn” no matter how healthy he is or no matter how well he plays in training camp? Or will he be given a fair chance to compete for the starting quarterback job and if he outperforms Fitzpatrick and Rosen be given the starting quarterback job Week one. There are some strong thoughts on this from both sides and I jump into it and break it down.

