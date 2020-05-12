The Miami Dolphins signed another one of their draft picks on Monday as they signed their first draft pick from last month’s draft when they agreed to terms with Tua Tagovailoa. It is a 4 year $30.28 million deal with a signing bonus of $19.6 million all guaranteed.
At this time the Dolphins have signed 5 of their draft picks
SIGNED
Tua Tagovailoa
Curtis Weaver
Blake Ferguson
Solomon Kindley
Jason Strowbridge
