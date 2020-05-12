The Miami Dolphins signed another one of their draft picks on Monday as they signed their first draft pick from last month’s draft when they agreed to terms with Tua Tagovailoa. It is a 4 year $30.28 million deal with a signing bonus of $19.6 million all guaranteed.

At this time the Dolphins have signed 5 of their draft picks

SIGNED

Tua Tagovailoa

Curtis Weaver

Blake Ferguson

Solomon Kindley

Jason Strowbridge

