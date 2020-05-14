Former Miami Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland used to call signing players released by teams just before training camp as acorns that fall out of the tree. Last week an acorn fell out of the tree when the New Orleans Saints released guard Larry Warford. Warford has been to the Pro Bowl in each of the last 3 seasons with the Saints, but because of the salary cap and the Saints drafting a younger interior lineman in Cesar Ruiz, the Saints decided to part with Warford.

The Dolphins have been very aggressive in signing and drafting players this offseason to upgrade their offensive line. With that in mind, the Dolphins should make an aggressive approach to sign Warford. He is still playing at a high level and a lot of teams are pretty much capped out, but the Dolphins still have money to spend even after they sign all of their draft picks. Signing Warford to a one year deal makes too much sense. He could come in and play immediately at the right guard and the players the Dolphins drafted, in Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley, don’t have to play right away and can develop for a year. Warford is 29 years old so he isn’t a player just trying to get at least one more year out of his career.

The Dolphins had one of the worst offensive lines in the league last year and one of the worst rushing years in franchise history. If the Dolphins are going to make strides this year it starts on the offensive line and this makes too much sense for the Dolphins not to sign Wafford. The Dolphins are going to need all of the depth they can get and still continue to develop the young players.

I remember in 2008, an acorn fell in quarterback Chad Pennington during the preseason and the Dolphins quickly signed him. All Pennington did was lead the Dolphins to an AFC East title that year. I’m not saying that signing Warford would be that big of a hit for the Dolphins, but it would make the Dolphins an even more respectable offensive line going up against those tough defensive fronts in the AFC East this year. The Dolphins have had one of the softest offensive lines for the past decade and they need to continue to upgrade the offensive line. If the Dolphins choose not to just because they don’t want to stunt the growth of the younger players, I get it, but most offensive linemen aren’t ready to play when they first get into the NFL from college and need time to develop. The Dolphins have drafted too many players over the years that were train wrecks when they let them play right away with guys like Dallas Thomas, Jonathan Martin, John Jerry, and others.

This makes too much sense for the Dolphins and with the coronavirus epidemic going on, most of the rookies are probably going to need time to grow with the lack of workout and possibly training camp. A veteran like Warford would be perfect to upgrade the line and slowly bring the younger guys along.

