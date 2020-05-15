The second half of the schedule looks, on paper, like the easier part. Games in Miami vs the Superbowl winning Chiefs and in the cold of Buffalo may contradict that somewhat. The bye in Week-11 is nicely placed for a team that will be hoping to still be in the playoff mix at that time. So, without further ado here is part 2 of a look at the 2020 Miami Dolphins- Schedule Stats & History!

Week 9 – @ Arizona Cardinals

The Dolphins and the Cardinals have played each other on 12 occasions in the regular season. The Dolphins lead the head-to-head 9-3. Of the 6 games played in the Cardinals home stadium, Miami has won 4.

The Fins have played the Cardinals twice in Week-9 with 1 win each. Both games were in Miami. The teams have never played each other in Week-9 in the Cardinals home stadium. Miami’s record against the different incarnations of the Cardinals is: vs St Louis 5-0, vs Phoenix 1-0, vs Arizona 3-3.

The last two games played in Arizona were both won by the Cardinals. In 2008, the Cardinals won 31-10 and in 2012 they won a close one 24-21. The Dolphins won the first 8 games between the sides and then the Cardinals won the next 3. The Fins won the last game between the sides in Week-14 of 2016, 26-23.

In Week-11 in 1977, Miami beat the St Louis Cardinals 55-14. This remains the most points Miami has scored in a single game.

Week 10 – New York Jets

The Dolphins and the Jets have played each other on 108 occasions in the regular season. The Jets lead the head-to-head series 55-52-1. Of the 54 games played with Miami as the home team, the Dolphins have won 27 and lead the series 27-26-1. The Jets beat the home team Dolphins 27-14 in London in 2015.

The Fins have played the Jets only 3 times in Week-10 in Miami. The last game in Week-10 in Miami between the teams was in 2001 and was won by the Jets 24-0. The Dolphins won the other two Week-10 games in Miami (1972 and 1985.)

The Jets won the first 8 games between the teams with Miami’s first win coming in Week-13 of 1970. Miami has won the last 4 games in South Florida; 3 of the wins coming in Week-9 of their respective seasons. The Jets won the previous 4 games in Miami between 2012-2015.

The only tie between the teams came in Miami in Week-5 of the 1981 season; the game ended 28-28.

Week 11 – Bye

The Dolphins have enjoyed 29 bye weeks since they were introduced in 1990. In 1992 and 2017, the Fins did not have a bye week. In 1993, the Fins had 2 bye weeks (Week-3 and Week-7.) The Dolphins have only had a Week-11 bye on one other occasion which was in 2018. Week-11 is the latest bye week the Dolphins have ever had. Miami has had most of their bye weeks early in the season and on 7 occasions the bye week has been in Week-5.

The Dolphins record coming out of a bye week is 15-14. The Fins have played the Jets on 5 occasions after a bye week, the Jets lead that series 3-2 including an OT win in 2000. The Fins have also played the Jets 5 times going into a bye week, the series favors the Jets 3-2 again. The two teams have never played each other going in and out of the bye week in the same season before.

Week 12 – @ New York Jets

Unsurprisingly, 54 of the 108 games played between the two teams have been played in New York (New Jersey.) Of the 54 games played in New York, Miami is behind in the series 24-30.

The Fins have played the Jets in Week-12 in New York on only 3 occasions. Miami has lost all 3 of those games. The first Week-12 game, between the teams in New York, was in Miami’s first season in 1966 and was won by the Jets 30-13. The last time the teams met in Week-12 was in 2015 in New York; the Jets won 38-20.

Miami has enjoyed some long winning streaks in games in New York. Between 1970-1977, Miami won 7 of the 8 games. Since 2008, Miami has won 8 of the 12 games played in New York. Last season’s game in New York took place in Week-14 and was controversially lost 21-22.

The game in Giants Stadium in 1986 ended with a 51-45 OT win for the Jets. Dan Marino and Ken O’Brien battled it out in one of the highest-scoring games in NFL history.

Week 13 – Cincinnati Bengals

The Dolphins and the Bengals have played each other on 23 occasions in the regular season. The Dolphins lead the head-to-head series 16-7. Of the 9 games played in Miami, the Dolphins have won 7 including the OT victory last year.

The Fins have played the Bengals in Week-13 on only one occasion. The game in Miami in 1983 was won by the Dolphins 38-14. 2 of the Dolphins’ 5 TD that day were on Marino to Duper passes as the Fins controlled the game from start to finish.

The Fins won every game the teams played between 1978-2000. A streak of 5 consecutive home wins occurred for the Fins between 1974-1991. Amazingly, the Bengals didn’t play in Miami between 1991-2007. The 4 games between the teams in those years were all in Cincinnati.

The only playoff game between the teams was in 1973 where the Fins went on to win 34-16.

Week 14 – Kansas City Chiefs

The Dolphins and the Chiefs have played each other on 27 occasions in the regular season. The Chiefs lead the head-to-head series 14-13. Of the 16 games played in Miami, the Dolphins won 9.

The Fins have never played the Chiefs in Week-14. The Fins have played the Chiefs in Miami on Week-15 on 3 occasions. The Dolphins lost the first of those meetings in 1966 but won the last two in 1994 and 1995.

Miami hosted the Chiefs in 3 consecutive years in 1993, 1994, and 1995. We won all of those games plus another home game in 1997. From 1974 to 2006 the Dolphins hosted the Chiefs 12 times and won 9 of them. The last game played in Miami was in 2014 and won by the Chiefs 34-15. The Chiefs have won the last two games between the teams with the last being a 29-13 win in 2017.

The Fins have played the Chiefs 3 times in the playoffs and won every game. Two of the three games were in Miami.

Week 15 – New England Patriots

There have been 53 regular-season games played in Miami between the Dolphins and the Patriots. The Dolphins lead the series in Miami 37-16.

The Fins have played the Patriots at home in Week-15 on 3 occasions: 1985, 2004, and 2013. The Fins have won on each occasion. The last game in 2013 was won with a 14-yard TD from Tannehill to Marcus Thigpen with 1:15 remaining. Tannehill went 25 of 37 for 312 yards and 3 TD that day.

The Fins lost two out of the first 4 meetings in Miami but then proceeded to win the next 15 from 1970-1985. Miami has won 5 of the last 7 games in South Florida including the ‘Miami Miracle’ game in 2018. The last game in Week-2 of 2019 was lost 43-0 as the Fins struggled early in their rebuilding season. There was no game between the teams in Miami in 1982 due to the players’ strike; the game in New England in 1982 became known as the ‘Snowplough Game.’

The Dolphins’ biggest win over the Patriots came in 1972 with a 52-0 thrashing.

Week 16 – @ Las Vegas Raiders

The Dolphins and the Raiders have played each other on 35 occasions in the regular season. The series is tied at 17-17-1. Of the 15 games played with the Raiders as the home team, the Dolphins won 7. The last game played with the Raiders as the home team was in London in Week-4 of 2014 which Miami won 38-14.

Whilst the Raiders were playing in Oakland, the series stands at 14-13-1 in Miami’s favor although, in the first incarnation in Oakland, the Raiders held the series 10-2-1. Whilst the Raiders were playing in Los Angeles, the Raiders held the series 4-3.

The Fins have never played the Raiders, home or away, in Week-16.

The Dolphins have won the last 6 games with the Raiders playing as the home team stretching back to 1997. However, at home, the Raiders won the first 7 games between the teams. The Dolphins first ever game was at home against the Raiders in September 1966.

The Fins and Raiders have played each other 4 times in the playoffs. In the 3 games played with the Raiders as the home team, they have won them all including the ‘Sea of Hands’ game in 1974.

Week 17 – @ Buffalo Bills

The Dolphins and Bills have played each other on 54 occasions in Buffalo in the regular season. The Bills lead the series 28-26.

The Fins have only played the Bills in Week-17 in Buffalo on one occasion. That game, in 2018, will be best remembered as Adam Gase’s last game as Dolphins’ coach; it will be worst remembered as a game where a number of Fins’ players failed to give 100%.

The Fins won every game in Buffalo between 1970-1979. The Bills had the better of their home games between 1987-1999 where they won 10 of the 13 games. The Bills have won the last 3 games in Buffalo and 7 of the last 8 with Miami’s only win coming in 2016.

The Dolphins have shut out the Bills on 5 occasions with 3 of those being in Buffalo. The Bills have shut out the Dolphins on 4 occasions with 3 of those being at home.

